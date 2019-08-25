|
|
SHARON ERICKSON
Sharon Louise Erickson (nee McLean), loving mother of Trevor Sacco, who was at her side, passed away on June 16th, 2019. Sharon was born on February 25, 1950 in Vallejo, California, the second daughter of Doris and Lester (Mac) McLean. She attended Jacoby Creek School and Arcata High before marrying Jim Sacco of Eureka. Their son, Trevor, was born in 1969. She moved to the Bay Area with Trevor, where she worked in San Francisco and Concord. In September of 1987 she met the love of her life, Brad Erickson. They moved to Eureka in 1994. Sharon had a passion for life, her family and friends and their home in Eureka. She loved to garden, read, be with family and friends, play golf and travel. She and Brad spent many happy hours playing golf and socializing at Redwood Empire Golf Club in Fortuna. She was known by her extended family and many friends for her sense of humor and kind, compassionate spirit. Sharon was predeceased by her father Mac, her mother Doris, her sister Carol, uncles Alan and Dale and her husband Brad. She is survived by her son Trevor, his wife Jennifer, sister Leslie, brothers Douglas and Steven, niece and nephew Elizabeth and Ayden and grandsons Jordan and Jesse. As per her request, the only ceremony will be a private gathering of her immediate family to honor her life and share memories. Sharon and her family want to thank caregivers from Home Care and Hospice of Beverly Hills for their compassionate attention and excellent care, and her friends and neighbors for all their help during her illness; taking care of her home, yard, mail, rides to and from the airport and so much more. Thank you all!
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 25, 2019