SHARON TATE



Sharon was born in Eureka, California on March 23rd, 1952 and graced the community of Humboldt County with her loving presence for over sixty years.

She graduated from McKinleyville High School in 1970. Sharon earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Humboldt State University in 1974. She then furthered her education by earning a Master's degree from Sonoma State University where she published her thesis on Karuk basketry.

Sharon married Edward Tate in 1976 and had two daughters; Shurina and Carena. She was a dedicated educator in Humboldt County. Sharon advocated for underprivileged children and inspired them to succeed. She was a member of the Karuk tribe. Sharon also taught Native American basketry at the College of the Redwoods for several years. In her free time, she enjoyed creating beautiful traditional art pieces, canning foods, and reading novels. She was known for her amazing Frybread and Indian tacos.

Sharon loved children and was a very devoted mother, and grandmother. She encouraged their excellence in academics and supported their pursuit of personal endeavors. No matter the distance, she made a point to attend every monumental event in her grandson's life.

Preceding her into eternal life is her mother Lillian Montgomery, brother Julius Aubrey, daughter Shurina Tate.

Sharon is survived by her husband Edward Tate, sisters Nancy Steele (husband Bert Steele) and Susan Jim, brothers Jim Richardson and Henry Aubrey, daughter Carena Tate, grandson Jeremiah Golden, nieces Crystal, Lilly, Winona, Teesha, Sandra, Rebecca, Roxanne, Veronica, Breann and Sarah, nephews James, Bert, Rocky Jr. Nikwich, Lyle Paul, and Jamar.

Sharon was a gracious, kind, and joyful person. She will be greatly missed; however, her legacy will continue to live on through her family.

A Wake will be held at the home of Nancy and Bert Steele, 381 Fern Street, Crescent City from Noon until 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 7th, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 8th at the Faith Center Foursquare Church, 1032 Bay St. Eureka, CA, officiated by Pastor Juan Romero.

The interment will follow the service at the Sunset Memorial Park, 3975 Broadway St. A reception will take place following the interment at the Faith Center Foursquare.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wier's Mortuary Chapel.

Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 7, 2019