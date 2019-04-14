SHEILA GANGEMI



Sheila Gangemi died much too soon on March 29, 2019, after battling cancer and other health issues. She is survived by her loving son John Gangemi (wife Lora), stepson Erik Schlobohm (wife Suzanne), stepdaughter Trisha Schlobohm, granddaughters Jessica, Miranda, and Marion, and brother George Riley. Sheila was born June 20, 1942, in Rochester, NY and moved to California in 1964. She moved to Humboldt County in 1980 and never looked back. She loved living among the redwoods and near the ocean, and we're sure her bright, loving, resilient spirit will remain. Sheila spent her life working as a psychiatric nurse and took great pleasure in her work, including the years she spent working for Humboldt County Mental Health. She also assisted her late husband, the artist Douglas Schlobohm, with his business, and they frequently participated in local and distant art/craft shows. Sheila was proud to be a part of the Humboldt community and had many friends. Sheila was a wonderful mother and grandmother, with a witty (and sometimes warped) sense of humor, and she will be greatly missed by her surviving family and friends.