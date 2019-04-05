SHELDON AUBREY STENQUIST



May 16, 1937 to

March 28, 2019

Sheldon was a great man and a lifetime friend to an entire community. After enlisting in the Navy he moved from Minnesota to California where he was married and had four children: Ingrid, Bridget, Heidi and Sheldon Jr. is his son. And avid stock car and race car driver Sheldon won many races with his Studebakers. He lovesd building motors cars from scratch and always enjoyed seeing his friends come over for a visit. A master mechanic for decades, Sheldon was highly regarded as a top mechanic in the county for well over 40 years. Sheldon's son, Sheldon Jr, will be holding a celebration of life Saturday, April 5 from 12:30 to 2:30 at our Savior's Church in Ferndale California. There will also be another gathering on or around May 18 which the details will be released soon.