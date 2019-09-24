|
SHERRILL ANN ESTEVES
(SHARKIE)
1952 -2019
Sherrill Ann Esteves (Sharkie) passed away on June 18th, 2019 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. She was born Marcy 15, 1952 in Oakland, CA to Lester McCabe and Irene Grigsby (Jackson). Sharkie got her nickname from her father, was a longtime resident of Humboldt county where she met her soulmate, Edward Esteves. Through thick and thin, and back again, she found her one true love. Along her life, she did many things she enjoyed, including attending Lassen Community College, but ultimately found her passion in art. Making some of the finest Native American beadwork and crocheted hats around, as this was a connection to her heritage. She was atribal member of the Big Sandy Rancheria, band of the Western Mono Indians, and had strong rties to the development and betterment of her people. She loved spending time with family and friends. Making anyone who came into her home feel welcomed and of course fed. She loved having her grandchildren, nieces and nephews around to fill her and Ed's home with the sound of laughter and warmth of love. She enjoyed taking them shopping to fill their hearts desires, there was never a distance too far if eve one of us needed her. She especially loved having a houseful for the holidays. She was a strong woman who spoke her mind, was up front about what she thought and how she felt. We're definitely going to miss her salt.
She is survived by her husband Edward Esteves, children: Crystal Huffman (John), Eric Barber, Carolyn Lee, Deshawn Esteves
(Karla); grandchildren: Brianna Huffman, Brittaney Harvey, Eric Barber Sr., Tiahna Esteves, Shayna Esteves; nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly: Daisy Carlson Yaple, Rocky Erickson Sr., Anthony
Carlson, Alicia Carlson, Shadow Carlson, Woodsey Carlson, Keith Carlson, Z. Erickson, and her tru to the end fridnd, Jeannette Everheart; brothers and sisters: Francis Gann, Sandra Sousa, Linwood Jackson (Kathlee), Harris Jackson (Victoria), and so many other nephews and nieces, cousins, and loved ones, and not so loved ones.
She was preceded by her father and mother: Lester McCabe, Irene Grigsby, mother-in-law Jane Andreas, sisters and brother: Elaine Jackson, Jenny Jackson, Raymond Jackson Jr., nephew: Kieth Childs, niece: Shondra Brownfield and cousin: Levi Donahue.
We would like to give a special thanks to the Big Sandy Rancheria-Band of the Western Mono Indians; Elizabeth Kipp and Michael Lapena for all you have done to make this process a little easier.
Last wishes for my wife, to be cremated and no church service.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 24, 2019