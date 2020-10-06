Sherry Fay Lowery, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Tuesday the 29th of September, 2020 in Eureka, CA. She was born in Leavenworth, Kansas and has resided in Humboldt County for the last 40 years, where she raised her 3 kids as well as working in the service industry, where she touched many lives. She is survived by her husband on nearly 43 years, Andy, and her three children: Brian (Brookie), Brandy (Jeff), Andresa (Erik) and her 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She loved her family, antiquing, her animals, and she enjoyed smelling the roses. A memorial will be held at Blue Lake Community Church on Friday, October 9th at 10:00 a.m.