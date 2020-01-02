|
|
SHERRY LIVINGSTON
1945-2019
Sherry Louise Livingston- wife, mother, and friend passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at age 74.
Sherry was born September 28, 1945, to Clyde and Louise St. Clair in Eureka, CA. She graduated from Healdsburg High School. Spending time with family and friends was important to Sherry. She married the love of her life, John E. Livingston June 14th, 1978. Two of her favorite passions were reading and her animals. One of her favorite dogs was named Oso.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, sisters (Darlene Ricci and Delores Carter), and her best friend, Emily Griffin. She is survived by her husband John E. Livingston and sons Clyde Livingston (Suzanne), Eugene Livingston (Rachael), Frank Livingston (Michelle), and John Livingston Jr. (Adrienne); Grandchildren Bradley E. Livingston, Hunter Toland, and Rachael Livingston; Nieces Cathy Kruse, Linda Gill, and Patricia Fields; Nephew Jim Ricci and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her special aunt Jeanette Mac Millen.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and the memorial service will be held Friday, January 3rd, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. at the Sanders Funeral Home in Eureka, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sequoia Humane Society. The family would like to thank Sherry's health care providers and Hospice for their care and support.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 2, 2020