Mrs. Shirley Ann (George) Freitas, born on September 10, 1943 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to the late Lucille George and the late Lewis George, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family at age 75 on April 17, 2019 in Citrus Heights, California. A long time resident of Humboldt County, Shirley attended Fortuna Union High School and later owned and operated the Wildwood Beauty Boutique and Hair Heaven salons where she worked as a hairdresser until retiring in the early 1990s. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Thornbury; brothers, Alonzo George and Lee George; and sister, Virginia Gilliam. Shirley is survived by her husband of 35 years, Danny Freitas; daughters, Margaret Cartwright, Victoria Reid, and Sara Buccola; brother, Terry George; sisters, Cynthia Craig and Mary George- Solorio; grandchildren,Amanda McKelvie, Kayli Wilson, Trista Staggs, Krysten Ables, John Hinton Jr, Emily Thornbury,Amy Thornbury, Madison Buccola, and Marli Buccola; and seven great-grandchildren. Shirley had a passion for sewing, crocheting, quilting, baking, and tending to her rose garden. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 11th from 12-4 at the Big Oak Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 8300 Old Auburn Road Citrus Heights, CA 95610. The family invites donations in Shirley's name to the in lieu of flowers.