The sun probably shone a little brighter in Roseville, California on October 11th, 1930, when Shirley "Marlene" Hall (nee Hunzeker) was born. It's pleasant to imagine that everywhere she went, there was a little more joy radiating from around her. The sun set on November 6th for the first time without Marlene, but she lived her 90 years fully, and the legacy she shared with her family will continue to provide her radiance for many years to come.Marlene spent her childhood in Roseville with her parents, Oswald "Dutch" and Maryn, and her brother, Bill. She was young when she found her greatest love, Clarence "Martin" Hall, and the two set a tone for their life together that was anything but bland by eloping in Reno, Nevada, at the age of 17.Marlene and Martin continued to find adventures living in new places. The settings for many of their stories include their Mendocino restaurant, The Seagull; a Scottish farm on the Black Sea; the apartment above Antiques and Goodies, their antique shop in Eureka; the home they built on a small coffee farm in Kona, Hawai'i; and Marlene's final adventure in the small art town of Port Townsend, Washington.Artistry ran through her veins. Her mother (and grandmother?) painted, and after the passing of her husband in 2005, she began to paint more frequently than before. She was incredibly humble when it came to her art, but her family and friends loved having a glimpse into the inner workings of her imagination. Her paintings are proudly displayed in the homes of her children and grandchildren, and many of her paintings have boasted a home in California and Washington art galleries.She was never ready to stop learning; she took painting and French classes in her retirement. She loved to watch documentaries and read physics books in her free time. I believe, however, that what she most loved to take in was the time spent with her family. Whether their updates were mundane or thrilling, she always loved to hear from her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.Marlene is predeceased by her husband, Martin, her brother, Bill, and her daughter, Morgen. She is survived by her children, Rand Hall (Sandra), Dana Hall (Megan DesJardin), and Glory Hall (Will Johnson); her grandchildren, Joshua Hall (Jennifer Childress), Ryan Hall, Maranda Hall, Hilary McMillan (Peter), and Lisa Hall; and her great grandchildren, Lucy Marlene McMillan and Holden Martin McMillan.