SHIRLEY MILLER



1936-2020

Shirley Miller was carried to rest, in her Heavenly Father's arms on August 18th, 2020. Shirley was born November 8, 1936. She was named after the famous little girl, Shirley Temple, by June and Lawrence Stefani. At three years of age, they moved to Eureka, CA.

Shirley married her first husband, James Evenson and is the mother of James, Katherine (Kitty) and Corinda Evenson. Her first husband died Feb. 18, 1962. Later in life, Shirley met the love of her life, Jim Miller. They married Feb. 19, 1971. They celebrated their 49th anniversary shortly before she suffered another stroke. We visited until this Coronavirus made visiting impossible. Shirley loved gardening with her many roses and birds that beautifies her yard. She raised many pets, but, I believe the Boston Terriers were her favorite.

Thank you Jim for loving and caring for Mom all those years. If the measure of a man is how he treats his wife, then you have done a wonderful job. Don't forget to tell the ones you love, how much you love them. Thank you, Jim Widdows, for officiating Mom's ceremony at Fortuna's Sunrise Cemetery #88. I would also like to thank Kellee at Walgreens for the fruit basket and flowers. Thank you, Robin and the staff at the Eureka Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, for caring for her in her last days.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Shirley at a later date and will be posted in the Times Standard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store