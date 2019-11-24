|
|
SHIRLEY RAE WEBB
1936-2019
Shirley Webb passed away October 1, 2019 in Yuma Arizona, one day shy of her 83rd birthday. She was born October 2, 1936 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Roy E. Wilson and Doratha Radford Wilson.
Shirley was a devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. While living in Orleans CA. she was an avid fundraiser for the Redwood Creek Adventist Camp, helping to send many kids to summer camp that may not have been able to afford to go. During her recent years in Yuma AZ, she and her husband, Willis Webb, volunteered for the church food bank and clothing distribution center.
In the mid-seventies, Shirley attended the College of the Redwoods nursing program obtaining her LVN license and worked for many of the local doctor offices.
She and Willis later moved to Orleans and enjoyed a rural lifestyle on their 5 acres. They raised many vegetables and had an apple orchard that was the envy of many. Shirley was known for her delicious apple and pumpkin pies, and the family will miss feasting on her traditional pies this holiday season.
During their later years, Shirley and Willis traveled extensively. Many of their excursions took them to Yuma Arizona, where they later moved and lived for several years. They made many a new friend while there, plus had the pleasure of enjoying the Arizona climate and hospitality with some of their Humboldt friends that moved or visited Yuma.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Willis "Lefty" Webb, Sons, Ricky Davis and his partner Linda Marshall, Danny Davis and Daughter Laurie Davis. Stepdaughter, Michelle Voyles (David), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Betty Campos and Evelyn McLane. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Lyle Davis, grandson Gus Krause, daughter in law Rosie Davis, stepdaughter Jewel Sneed, niece Debbie McLane and brothers in law Ted Campos and Charles "Bud" Webb.
The family would like to thank the Compassus Hospice team and the Synergy care group in Yuma for their kindness and unwavering dedication to Shirley during this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to Linda Marshall for her tireless, loving and compassionate care in Shirley's final months. We are forever grateful.
At Shirley's request there will be no services.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 24, 2019