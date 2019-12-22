|
SHIRLEY TOMICH
1923-2019
Shirley June Tomich passed away on December 6, 2019 at Eureka Care Home. She was born May 26, 1923 in Kingsley, Iowa to Peter and Alma Knudsen. Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Tomich Sr. She is survived by her children Terry Rohse, Sharon Rohse Harris and stepson, Joe Tomich Jr. and his wife Rae Ann. Shirley had four grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
She enlisted in the Army in March of 1944 and was stationed in Florida. When she was discharged at the end of 1945, she moved to Chicago and then to California where she remained in Eureka until her death.
She was well known, loved and respected in her community, where she was involved in many Moose, Elk and Emblem activities. (Where she was well known as "The Dragon Lady") She was also adopted by Eureka Masonic Lodge as a special "widow". She loved traveling and took many cruises. She traveled with the "Honor Flight" for Veterans of WWII and was known as the "Glamour Queen... In 2018 the Elks Lodge and Scott Hammond honored her as a Humboldt Hero.
She will be sorely missed by all of her many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Masonic Lodge, 2nd. floor, 517 G. Street, Eureka on January 5th at 1PM.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 22, 2019