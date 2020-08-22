On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Stacy Rae Grenfell, left the earth at the age of 52, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Eureka, CA.Stacy was born on August 21st, 1967 in Eureka, CA to Gerald James and Jackie Rae Grenfell who have preceded her in passing. She was known as a truly kind and loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. Anyone who knew Stacy, would agree that when Stacy had her children, her main goal in life was to be a good mother. Sadly though, she suffered severe mental illness which went misdiagnosed for many years and led to challenges in her relationships and life. Stacy was strong-willed, determined, and tried many times to overcome her battle with mental illness, while her loved ones cheered her on in hopes that she would persevere.Her family would like to thank her long-time friend and supporter, Wayne, who was there to lend a hand whenever Stacy needed one. Thank you to the medical staff that worked around the clock many times to help Stacy overcome her complex medical conditions.We want to express our sincere and deep love for her, along with the cherished memories, that we will forever hold in our hearts. Stacy is at peace now and can be an angel watching over us, letting her darkness finally go.We want this tribute to Stacy, as a reminder that mental illness can take away so many things in life, even from the kindest of souls. In loving memory, may she rest in peace.