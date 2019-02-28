STAN MERL HOWE



1926 - 2019

Stan Merl Howe passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2019 at his home in Fortuna, Ca. He was 92 yrs. old. He was born in Kirksville, Mo. on April 28, 1926 to Forest and Erma Howe, were he grew up on the family farm. Stan joined the Navy when he was 17 yrs old in 1942 and served during WWII until 1945. He came to Humboldt Co. in 1952 where he had been a barber for over 60 yrs. Stan in his retirement yrs. enjoyed RVing with the Good Sam Club, he also took up and enjoyed his weekly pinochle card games where he became very competitive.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his son Tom W. Howe and wife Shari, Grandson Brandon Howe, Granddaughter Sarah Rodriguez and husband Aaron along with 2 great-grandchildren Ashley and Matthew Rodriguez.

Friends are invited to viewing on Mon. March 4, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM. Service will be held on Tue. March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM with military honors, all at Goble's Fortuna Mortuary, Fortuna, Ca. Stan will be buried at Sunrise cemetery in Fortuna, Ca. next to his beloved wife Patricia Howe, now together forever.

The family would like to thank all the care givers and Hospice of Humboldt for the care and love they gave to Stan and the immediate family.