Stephen Allen Kiewel, 71, of Clearlake Oaks, CA passed away on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 due to Metastasized lung cancer. He was survived by his wife, Lora, his daughter, Laura, his grandson, Dominique, his son Daniel and four younger siblings: Brad, Timm, Jan, and Dave.Stephen was born in Huntington Park, CA on January 26, 1949. He grew up in Southern California. Stephen graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1967. In 1969 he joined the U.S. Army Infantry and served in Vietnam for over a year. After leaving the army in 1970 he attended CSU Long Beach and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Accounting in 1974.He moved to Eureka, CA where he passed the CPA exam in 1982. He worked as a CPA in Eureka and surrounding areas for over 35 years.Stephen and his wife, Lora, moved to Clearlake Oaks, CA. In 2016 where he Retired in August of 2018.Stephen had a profound love for his family and helped them whenever he was needed. He loved music and learned to play both the trombone and the piano. He also loved being in nature, camped out as often as possible. Stephen was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He followed them for decades. In the final hours of his life he was thrilled to be able to listen to the Dodgers win the World Series. "Go Dodgers" was a phrase he could be heard saying often.A memorial service is not planned at this time.