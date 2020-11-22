1/1
Stephen Allen Kiewel
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Allen Kiewel

Stephen Allen Kiewel, 71, of Clearlake Oaks, CA passed away on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 due to Metastasized lung cancer. He was survived by his wife, Lora, his daughter, Laura, his grandson, Dominique, his son Daniel and four younger siblings: Brad, Timm, Jan, and Dave.
Stephen was born in Huntington Park, CA on January 26, 1949. He grew up in Southern California. Stephen graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1967. In 1969 he joined the U.S. Army Infantry and served in Vietnam for over a year. After leaving the army in 1970 he attended CSU Long Beach and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Accounting in 1974.
He moved to Eureka, CA where he passed the CPA exam in 1982. He worked as a CPA in Eureka and surrounding areas for over 35 years.
Stephen and his wife, Lora, moved to Clearlake Oaks, CA. In 2016 where he Retired in August of 2018.
Stephen had a profound love for his family and helped them whenever he was needed. He loved music and learned to play both the trombone and the piano. He also loved being in nature, camped out as often as possible. Stephen was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He followed them for decades. In the final hours of his life he was thrilled to be able to listen to the Dodgers win the World Series. "Go Dodgers" was a phrase he could be heard saying often.
A memorial service is not planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times-Standard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved