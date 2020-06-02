Steven Brian La Delle



December 14, 1952 – May 16, 2020

On May 16, 2020, Brian took his last labored breath and was ushered into the arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus. Brian went by many names: Old Man, Old Fart (with glasses), and Dirt, but his favorites were Dad and Papa. Brian was born in Richmond, CA and his childhood was not an easy one. Mrs. Usury was his light in those times. He graduated from Arcata High School and then enlisted in the Army. Brian loved his country and treasured the people he served with, especially Farkle! He was always quick to tell a story of those days. Through many fortunate and unfortunate adventures, Brian came to give his heart to His Lord and Savior, Jesus. This changed him forever. Brian's focus became to love and serve others. He had a way of making everyone feel valued and precious. Brian's life was a testimony of his love for his Savior, first then his family both blood and those of Blue Lake Comm. Church. The annual Thanksgiving community dinner and Eureka Rescue Mission's discipleship program were very special to him. Brian loved to camp, fish and hunt; tag soup usually came after hunting season! (Or was that dirt clod? Denny?). Brian was preceded in death by George La Delle, Nanny and Pop, and his first wife, Jennifer. He is survived by his wife Sharon. Children: Robert (Lu), Brian, Danielle (Brandon), Michelle (Steve) and Andra. Grandchildren: Amare, Taylor, Brianna, Grace, Raylee, Jayce, Hanna, Nathan, Caden, Quinn, Derrick, Kirsten and Corben. Brian's one prayer was that all his family and children would come to experience the love and forgiveness he found in the grace of God. A special thank you goes to all of our heroes at St. Joe's Oncology and Infusion. Jim & Jim you were our knights in shining armor! A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Eureka Rescue Mission.



