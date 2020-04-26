|
|
STEVEN RUONAVAARA
1944-2020
Steven Burnet Ruonavaara born November 3, 1944 died peacefully at his home on April 17, 2020. He was 75.
Steve was born in Ukiah, California to Burnet Aldon "Bud" and Dorothy Lorraine Ruonavaara. As one of six siblings, his upbringing had his family moving all over Northern California chasing work in the logging and heavy equipment hauling industry. Steve worked in lumber mills, logging crews and general mechanic as a young man. It wasn't until his family moved to the small logging town of Elk Creek that he met his future wife of 54 years, Linda Lou Hanes. They were married on June 12, 1965 in Elk Creek, California and had two sons - James and Douglas. Not long after, Steve took a position with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as a mechanic apprentice. Promotions with Caltrans took the family to Marysville, Truckee and Donner Summit, Sacramento, Ukiah and finally to McKinleyville, Ca. Steve retired from Caltrans with 31 years of service.
Steve loved life. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, camping, sailing, woodworking and anything that kept him moving. He loved to mix humor in with whatever he did. He is known for laughing and practical jokes amongst his family and coworkers and his witty personality - along with a habit of running out of gas. A man quick to shrug off adversity - firm discipline and most of all - a kind heart. He helped kids with automotive issues and offered assistance when needed. Always free to give a helping hand to those in need. A more generous and honorable man you would never meet. An avid golfer - he could be found at Beau Pre Golf Course or the Eureka Municipal Course participating in tournaments or league play. He also enjoyed taking golfing trips with his family all over the country. Steve loved golf for the game - did not mind defeat as long as the fellowship was good.
Steve is survived by his wife Linda, Sister Judy of Corona, CA, Son James and wife Michelle of Salem, OR, Son Douglas and wife Leora of Houston, TX, four grand children and three great- grand children.
Steve is preceded in death by both his parents, brothers John, Larry and Robert, sister Carol.
Services will be held at Saint Alban's Episcopal Church. Gravesite services to follow in Elk Creek, California. Date to be determined.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 26, 2020