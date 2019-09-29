|
STEVEN FRUGARD
1953-2019
It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the death of our father Steven Dennis Frugard. After having two massive brain bleeds on July 2nd he was later brought home and passed away July 13th at 3:33 pm with his three children by his side. He was 66 years old.
Steven was born in San Gabriel, CA March 30th 1953 to Stan and Eleanor Frugard. Steven had many passions growing up including sports, playing lead guitar in his band and surfing the beaches of Southern California and Hawaii. His love for music took him to seeing all of the greatest rock bands of the '60s and '70s. After marrying his wife Colette Eickholt they moved to Southern Humboldt County where they fell in love with the area and invested in 20 acres of raw land. For the next 30 years Steven worked to build his Ranch, which included their family home, a vineyard of his wife's favorite wine grape, an orchard, treehouse and fishing pond. He wanted to give his children a life he was proud of and he succeeded. He had an incredible work ethic and could make anywhere he lived pristine.
For almost 20 years Steven commuted to work at North Coast Ophthalmology where he was an Ophthalmic Technician and Translator as he was bilingual in Spanish and English.
Steven loved seeing his patients everyday. He was as social as they come and could make friends with anyone.
Steven took so much pride in his children. He spent their entire childhoods teaching them sports, taking them camping and fishing, driving on road trips, riding motorcycles, planting gardens and teaching the importance of family.
He loved and respected animals and nature as he taught his children to do the same. He was an avid car lover and spent his later years driving his most prized possession his 1984 Porsche Carrera 911. Steven was an amazing father and friend to many.
He will be remembered by his three children Amy Frugard, Holly Frugard and Lars Frugard, Former Wife Colette Frugard, Brothers Gary (Judy) Frugard and Family, Skip (Virginia) Frugard and Family, Best Friends Kent (Kim) Carlson and Famiy, Micheal Galloway and Randy Frame. And many more amazing friends, neighbors and patients.
A memorial will be held in the coming months and an announcement will be made before hand so everyone can come celebrate his life.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 29, 2019