Steven Wayne Jarose, born July 18, 1955, in Eureka, California, passed away June 24, 2020, at his home in Scio, Oregon.My brother, Steven, was an amazingly determined, talented, kind man, who was also a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend.Steven survived a massive stroke on February 11, 2013 (exactly one year after our Dad's passing on February 11, 2012). Two years later, Steven was diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer. With valiant courage and determination, Steven underwent grueling radiation and chemo treatments combating throat cancer, only later to be diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer. Despite his physical setbacks, Steven did not give up or give in. Permanently and partially paralyzed from the stroke and residual complications from cancer, Steven continued to live his life doing nearly everything he was able to do before, including mowing his large fields on a riding mower and tinkering in his shop. Steven enjoyed building birdhouses and feeding the feral cats that roamed his rural property. He enjoyed gathering eggs from his chickens (one of whom he named Eileen, after our Mom)! On top of his daily duties, Steven spent countless hours over the past several years volunteering at the Gleaners in Scio, where he served the needs of others within his community.Steven was born and raised in Humboldt County, California. He attended South Bay Elementary School, Elk River Elementary School (a two-room schoolhouse), Freshwater Elementary School, and later graduated from Hoopa High School. Steven joined the Navy directly after graduating from high school in 1973. During his time of duty, Steven served during the Persian Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm) in Iraq while aboard the naval ship USS Kansas City. By the time Steven retired from the Navy, he earned the rank of Senior Master Chief. Steven was proud to be an American and served his Country impeccably.Steven is predeceased by his parents, Eileen Ann (Hiers) Freeman and Richard Raymond Jarose. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie, his children, Shelly Allen and Steven Jarose, Jr., his brothers, Gary Ross and Richard "Mike" Jarose, his sister, Pamela Jarose Braun, as well as five beautiful grandchildren.Throughout our lives, I have loved you, and forever I will miss you.