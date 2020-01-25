|
|
SUE ARNETT QUAST
September 19, 1935 –
January 9, 2020
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree...
My mother, Sue Ann Arnett Quast, loved her family and she loved trees. Born in the rural town of Pinch, West Virginia, she was always happiest when surrounded by both. Her father's job required her to move multiple times throughout her childhood. She attended 10 elementary schools, 2 junior high schools, and 4 high schools. Her parents, Cap and Marbel, and 3 older sisters, Wanda, Peggy, and Phyllis, were her foundation growing up – trees were her constant companions too. She passed away on January 9th, and a great comfort to those that will love and miss her forever is that she is the last of her family of origin to go. We like to picture her rowdy, raucous, and hilarious sisters welcoming her at heaven's gate – she has missed them so.
Her devoted husband, Jim, lives on to share the stories of their 55 year marriage (which began as a whirlwind romance on the beaches of Savannah, Georgia). When asked what he will miss the most about her he simply quotes the song Me and Bobby McGee, "But I'd trade all of my tomorrows for a single yesterday". Her eldest son, Greg, who was one of the primary figures in her care in the last years of her life, wins the award for the son who loved his mother beyond compare. Middle son, Rick (Cheryl), a man of few words but a huge heart, gave her three beautiful grandchildren - Jared, Ethan, and Amanda. And I, youngest daughter Kathy (John), refused to write a traditional obituary and, instead, will give you this:
Sue loved people. Whether playing sports, serving as drum major, or being elected "best all-around student" in high-school; serving as a decorated X-ray technician and then realtor in her pre-wedding and post-wedding careers, or traveling through Europe by train at 64, she connected on a special level with others. Raised in a conservative household, she never let that shape her worldview and "thoroughly enjoyed getting to know all different types of people". This was evident in her delicious relationship with her best friend, Nancy Jean Keeler – a beautiful Humboldt hippie with a heart of gold. Sue also loved music and played the trumpet and French horn, dabbled in lounge singing, and taught her daughter to hum before she could talk (if Sue was humming, she was deeply happy too).
Finally, Sue loved to laugh. This was most evident in the last years of her life. Paralyzed on the left side of her body in 2001, she spent 19 years bravely finding the brightest side of life. In fact, her very first post-stroke nurse, Jude, became a lifelong friend of the family. When asked how she could spend so many years focusing on the positive she stated, "What good would complaining do?" She showed a strength of character that guided her through life starting from that little town in West Virginia.
My mother accomplished a great deal in her life: VP of the Allendale High-school Student Council, Pres. of the Savannah Society of X-ray Techs, Beaumont Junior Women's Club, and Oroville Pilot Club, and an Elder of the Garberville Community Presbyterian Church. But, her self-professed greatest accomplishment was the family she created in her husband and children. She loved us hard, sometimes almost too much, but we never questioned whether that love was constant, true, unconditional. Her love was the foundation from which we launched our own lives, created our own families, and explored the people, places, music, and laughter of world. She lit up our lives. And, although our world is less bright now that she has gone, our loss is absolutely heaven's gain. God just better have a lot of trees up there.
Details of Sue's memorial service have yet to be
finalized and will be
announced once the date and location is set.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Garberville Community Presbyterian Church or to the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 25, 2020