SUE BROWER
1945-2019
Susan Marie was born on March 26th, 1945 in New York. After a 20-year battle with cancer our Lord and Savior called her home on October 1st, 2019 at the age of 74.
She was proceeded in death by her son Bruce Jr. "Butchie" and survived by her loving husband Bruce of 61 years, 9 children, 24 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren and her brother Bob.
She was very active over the years in San Diego being the PTA President, a Brownie Leader, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Boy Scout Leader. She drove a transport bus for Grossmont Hospital for cancer and dialysis patients where she was nick named "The Hot Rod". She was a top seller with Avon and received many awards.
Sue and Bruce moved to Ferndale in 1986 where she continued being active in her community. She volunteered for many organizations including the Library and the Pregnancy Care Center. In her later years, she loved working as a waitress at family owned Ferndale Pie Company and Ferndale Omelette Factory. What she enjoyed most was visiting with and sometimes praying with both locals and tourists from around the world. She also proudly displayed at the restaurants her vast angel collection and some movie memorabilia from her time as an extra in the movie shot in Ferndale called the "Majestic".
Due to her love for children, her and Bruce became foster parents which led to them adopting 4 of their children.
She loved "Her" Dodger's baseball team who she followed ever since they were in Brooklyn New York.
She enjoyed many road trips across the United States with her family.
She had a love of butterflies and their beauty and promise of new beginnings.
She was greatly devoted to her love and faith in Jesus and attended the Lutheran Church for 50 years.
She will be greatly missed by all who's lives she touched, especially her family and close friends.
Susan has gained her "Angel Wings". Her favorite scripture was Psalms 23.
Her Memorial will be held at 1pm on Saturday October 12th at Christ Lutheran Church in Fortuna followed by a "Celebration" of life reception at the Fortuna Fire Hall on Main St.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 6, 2019