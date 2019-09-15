|
SUE HALL
4/29/1939 - 9/4/2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Sue Hall.
Sue passed in the comfort of her home September 4th surrounded by her Grandchildren and care provider.
Many may have known Sue from her years working along side her husband, Eugene, at Toddy Thomas.
In earlier years when in better health Sue enjoyed baking, spending time in her rose garden and traveling with her family.
Sue took much joy in watching her four grandchildren grow up into adulthood and welcoming her two great grandchildren.
Sue took great pride in her son Richard who cared for Sue once she was no longer able to walk until he was no longer able.
Sue will be greatly missed by her grandchildren who were blessed enough to be left with many happy memories and stories of family history which will be treasured for a lifetime.
Sue is survived by her grandchildren Derek Hall, Andrea Bennett, Brandan Hall, Justin Hall, Alexis Bennett and Austin Bennett.
Sue is proceeded in death by her Mother Willie East and Father LeRoy East, Brothers Jim, LeRoy, Henry and Earl East, Husband Eugene Hall and Son Richard Hall.
A special thanks to Lenore Stevens for her loving compassionate care which was appreciated beyond words.
Also a special recognition to an amazing young man who is a true hero in our eyes for his daily ongoing love, care, support and companionship he so willingly gave his Grandmother everyday.
Services are being held at Sunrice Cemetery in Fortuna, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Brandan you are truly an angel on Earth.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 15, 2019