SUSAN HAMES





September 1937 - April 2020

Susan C. Hames, born September 28, 1937, passed on April 20, 2020, at 4:20 a.m. in Willow Creek, California at the age of 82.

Susan was born in Randle, Washington to Raymond & Alberta DeRossett. Sue was one of three children and a sister to both Sandy and Mickey DeRossett. Her family eventually moved and settled in Blue Lake, California where she met and married Leroy A. Hames on August 1, 1956. The two of them started their own family in Willow Creek where they had three children: Chuck Hames, Karen Ellsworth and Sharon Hames.

Over the years, Sue worked at U.S. Bank and Bob's Market in Willow Creek. She greatly enjoyed homemaking, gardening, the outdoors, hunting & fishing, canning and baking. Most of all, Sue loved her family including her grandchildren: Brandy, Jessica, Charles, Mike, Shane, Shawn, Nena, Penny, Angel and Timmy as well as nieces and nephews, numerous great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy, her sister Sandy, her mother and father: Alberta & Raymond.

Due to Covid-19, grave side services and a celebration of life planned to be held in Willow Creek at the V.F.W. Hall will be postponed until it is safe to gather. Inquiries about the date and time of future service and celebration can be made to Shawn Huber at shyboy2swt@gmail.com



