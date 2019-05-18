Resources More Obituaries for SUSAN WILLIAMS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SUSAN ROBERTS WILLIAMS

b. Jan -14th 1935 to

d. Nov-5th-2017

Age 82 years 9 months 22 days

Susan Roberts Williams was born in Santa Monica, CA to Nick B Williams and Elizabeth Rickenbaker Williams.

Sue grew up with her brother Nick Jr. (Ditto) and sisters Elliott Rickenbaker (Ricky), and Elizabeth McKown (Liza) in Pasadena, CA.

Sue attended Westridge High School and studied art in AZ and Richmond, CA.

Sue married Alan E Krause in 1958. They had three children, Alan (Alice), Susie (Chad Jenkins) and Michael (Margaret).

Sue and Al divorced in 1964.

Sue remarried in 1969 to Carl Fairfield. The family moved from Pasadena, Ca to Humboldt County in 1970 and settled in Westhaven, CA. They were excited to create a new adventure and life. Sue loved the quiet of the woods and being close to the ocean. She was able to enjoy creating her new home for her family surrounded by the trees and gardens. The consummate designer, the property became her pallet to create the work of art that she dreamed of.

Sue later worked at the Manila-Westhaven Parent Council now known as North Coast Children's Services. She made many friends and created a lovely social network in the community. During her time there she created Pastels on the Plaza as their annual fundraiser. Sue was very social and thrived in the role of building programs that brought people together, especially when is centered around art. This position leads to work for the Arcata Downtown Business District, Sue was instrumental in creating the Oyster Festival and Godwit Days.

In 1976, her son Aly decided to build a Kinetic Sculpture. Sue was excited to get involved and provide the organizational leadership to help Hobart Brown run the event. She thrived and excelled as the Race Director from 1977-1985. During that time the Kinetic Sculpture Race grew from a small event of 30 entries to over 100. She became known as the 'Kinetic Mom'.

When Sue retired she spent her time continuing to decorate and build the house and the woodland garden that she called home. Over the years her garden was the beautiful location for several weddings including Aly & Alice and Susie & Chad. She turned her talents towards building the 'Woodland Gardens' as a business and hosted many weddings and events on her property. Many happy couples were married at her Westhaven home under the canopy of the redwood forest and surrounded by her gardens full of flowers, ponds, and ferns. Garden art was on display including her son Aly's sculptures from his business Rustiques in Eureka, Ca.

In the winter months when it was too wet to garden, Sue taught herself how to quilt. She took great pride and spent countless hours creating many artistic keepsakes that brought warmth and her love for family and friends. It was her adventure to find different materials from fabric stores and researching patterns from art books, galleries, and peers.

Sue used her home as a canvas and painted her furniture and walls adding and changing themes and styles so each visit to her cottage was a treat of discovery. In order to build her vision, she would scour yard sales, flea markets, antique stores or just pick up free items on the side of the road. She would transform these hidden gems and make them a part of her art gallery that she called home.

She loved to host events at her home and invite family, friends, and people from her community. Her Easter parties were an event not to be missed! Sue would shine as the event organizer and be the most wonderful host for all who would come. Her doors were open to everyone.

Sadly, Sue was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2006. She was able to stay in her home with assistance from her family until 2010. When it was no longer safe for Sue to live alone she moved to a Board and Care home where she was treated like family. She later moved to Pacific Rehabilitation and again to Eureka Rehabilitation and Wellness. The disease progressed slowly over the years though eventually took over. Even when her memory failed, she always had a smile for visitors. Her grace and humor continued even after she could not communicate with words. She was a loving mother, a good friend, and creative inspiration to many. Sue is truly missed.

Her legacy continues through her 3 children [Aly, Susie & Michael], 6 grandchildren [Jasper, Emily, Morgan, Kelsea, Tess, and Sara] and 3 great-grandchildren [Elena, Daiana and Gabriella] and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers that helped Sue have a comfortable and safe end of life.

A memorial for Sue will be hosted by her family at her Westhaven home.

We will celebrate with two of her favorite things, sweet treats, and plants. Please bring a dessert of your choice to share and a plant for the garden. We will add her ashes to the property she loved and create a new memory garden in her honor,

June 1, 2019, from 1:00-4:00. We will have toasts and share our favorite Sue stories at the top of each hour.

Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 18, 2019