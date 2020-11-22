Susana "Susie" Yen Hendricks (b. November 23, 1929 in Ningpo, China) of Oceanside, California passed away on August 22nd, 2020. She is survived by her husband Herbert, and her four children Eric, Leif, Astrid and Christopher. She is preceded in death by her parents Xuan-Ling 'Jane' (nee Jing) and Wan-Li 'Willie' Yen and her four brothers; Paul, William, Victor and Luis. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kaitlin, Nicholas, Emma, Alexander, Gregory, Haley, Gabriella, Zoe, Maude, Duncan and Theodore and two great grandchildren James and Maggie.A scholar and an educator, Susana was fluent in Mandarin, Spanish and English and with a working knowledge of French, German and Portuguese, her original intentions were to be a translator for the United Nations. Those plans changed when she met her husband of 67 years, Herbert. While raising their family, she channeled her desire to learn and educate into many avenues throughout her life. She taught Spanish at Redlands High School and at the University of California at Riverside, and during the 1980's served as a lecturer in ethnic studies at Humboldt State University. Her focus was on educating students about the influence and contributions of those who immigrated from Asia and their impact on the development and success of California and the United States. She and her colleagues' efforts led to the permanent inclusion of a set of ethnic studies courses offered at Humboldt State University. Susie fought against racial injustice that she experienced, as well as championed the rights of others throughout Humboldt County. She served as a member of the Eureka chapter of the NAACP. She was a leader in the Humboldt County labor movement and was actively involved in the Asian student association at Humboldt State.Susie traveled with Herb and family to China, Europe and Latin America where she and Herb enjoyed experiencing the art and culture. She was an accomplished jogger, running up to 7 miles a day at one point, as a part of her daily routine. She was an avid cook (her collection of cookbooks was legendary), master cookie baker, loved reading, calligraphy and Chinese watercolor painting, and was passionate about classical music and opera (attending many live performances of both). She lived for family gatherings and having her children and grandchildren around was very important to her.Susie was a loving and supportive wife and mother to Herb and their children for more than 67 years. She will be remembered and missed for her unshakeable love for her husband and children, her wisdom, intellect, charm, wit, indomitable spirit and the ability to light up every room with her smile. Te llevas contigo Susie/mami todo nuestro cariño. Hasta que te volvamos a ver.A scholarship fund at Humboldt State University has been established in her name, in Multicultural Studies, a program that she helped establish.You can donate at the link below.The Susana Yen Hendricks Multicultural Fund