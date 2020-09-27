Suzannah Monroe
6/8/1952 – 8/29/2020
Suzannah Monroe was gathered into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus surrounded by her family on August 29, 2020. Born in Pasadena, California Suzannah was the only child of her mother Barbara Vracin and spent much of her childhood with her grandmother Lydia Barrett. At the young age of 16, Suzannah moved from southern California to the Mendocino coast where she met her husband-to-be David Monroe in the small town of Caspar, located between the coastal towns of Mendocino and Fort Bragg. It was during this period that Suzannah surrendered her life to the Lord Jesus Christ and joined a Christian ministry that was developing an outreach to the many disillusioned young people traveling the California coast. Shortly after this David came to visit her at one of the ministry communities where he was also transformed by the power of the Gospel. And on March 17, 1974 the couple was wed in Claremont, California while serving on a ministry outreach team located in Orange County. After serving on this outreach team for six years David and Suzannah then moved north to Eureka, California with their only daughter Sage. It was while living in Eureka that Suzannah gave birth to a son, Jonathan and two more daughters, Andrea and Julia.
She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and making her weekly trips to the local farmers markets.
She was a devoted homemaker who always put her family first. If anyone was sick, she was sure to care for them by a prayer or by making her homemade soups. She made a point to strike up a conversation with each and every person she came in contact with. If that meant in the grocery line or at a birthday party, she would greet all with her warm smile. She was a giving soul and always thought of others needs and was always sure to share her baked goods. She will collect many treasures in heaven for her good works.
David and Suzannah's marriage only flourished the longer they were together, she was his treasure. From daily hugs, kisses and prayers together to even a love note left on the counter by David on most days as he left for work. They were an example of true love that each one of their children look up to and admire. Their love story does not end here, as they will be together again.
Suzannah survived by her husband of 46 years, David Monroe, her four children, Sage Root (Tim), Jonathan Monroe, Andrea Beckett (Nick), and Julia Rybeck (Michael), 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Her celebration of life service is set for October, 10th 2020, 1PM at Eureka The Pentecostal Church located at 1060 Hoover St. Eureka, CA. 95501. All Covid measures will be followed to ensure the safety of our guests.
You can register for the service at https://eureka.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/545610