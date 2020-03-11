Home

Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
Sylvia Gail Kemp


1949 - 2020
Sylvia Gail Kemp Obituary

Sylvia Gail Kemp

Oct. 16, 1949 - Feb. 4, 2020

Sylvia Gail Kemp has gone to fly with the angels.
She was 70 years old. Born in October 16, 1949 in Walnut Grove, Mississippi to Nathaniel Kemp and Evolene Kemp.
She passed away suddenly on February 4, 2020.
Sylvia and her family moved out to Humboldt County to Shivley when she was 2 years old and lived with the Jones family until they got a home in Pepperwood. She spent many a day playing with the kids there.
Sylvia attended Rohnerville Elementary School, getting picked up in Scotia and taking the bus into Fortuna. She then attended and graduated from Fortuna High School in 1968.
Shortly after she met and married John Hooper and had a daughter Julie. However shortly they divorced and then she met Gary Crowl and they had a son Rocky Crowl.
She lived in and around Fortuna her whole life and resided in Rio Dell upon her death with her boyfriend Dave Wall for the past 19 years.
Most of all she was a mother loved her children and the many friends she touched along her path in life. We will miss you "Mal ma".
She is preceded in death by her father Nathaniel Kemp, her mother Evolene Kemp (Finklea), Brothers Mack Kemp, Joe Kemp, and sister Patrica Kemp (Copeland).
She is survived by her loving and dear friend Dave Wall, her daughter Julie Hooper and son Rocky Crowl. An sister Yevette Kemp (Oscar) and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
I would like to give special thanks to Dave Wall for the abundance of special care and love for her up to her last days. And Jana Russell for your caring and support during this hard time.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck at the Fortuna Community Center, 2331 Rohnerville Road from 2:00 pm till 5:00 pm March 15, 2020. Bring your favorite dish and some memories to share.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
