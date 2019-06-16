SYLVIA MELLERUD SEGAL



Sylvia Mellerud Segal, Entered into eternal life on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Schenectady, NY on October 20th, 1935, and was the youngest of two daughters. She was married to Jack Segal, her beloved husband of 56 years prior to Jack's passing on November 27th, 2015. Sylvia and Jack raised four children (Stephanie, David, Aaron, and Sarah), in Eureka, CA, where she was a dedicated homemaker and Jack was the Director of City Planning and Community Development for 16 years. Jack and Sylvia moved to Long Beach in 1984 where they lived a very happy life on the beach. After Jack passed, Sylvia moved to a lovely memory care community in Santa Monica, where she lived out the rest of her beautiful life. She was a kind, generous, caring, selfless and warmhearted wife, daughter to (Rolf & Ingrid Mellerud), sister to (Anne Hasserjian), mother, grandmother to (RJ & Scott Phillips) mother-in-law to (Robert Phillips), aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to all. She will be missed and always remembered as a beautiful, smart, bright shining light!