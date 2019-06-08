Resources More Obituaries for TAE LATIMER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TAE LATIMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers TAE LATIMER



Tae Latimer left this earth way too soon at the young age of 18 in a tragic incident on May 26th, 2019. He was born on October 25t h, 2000, son of Emily & Russel Nylander and Tyvonne Latimer. To all who knew him, he was a charismatic, kind and loving spirit who lived for his friends and family. He grew up with his siblings Cahliel, Mara, and Royce on his mom's side, and TY, Karma, Prince, and Teyona on his dad's side. He could often be found in the middle of a swarm of children, pushing them on swings, laughing, chasing and wrestling with them.

Tae was generous, kind, caring and compassionate. His hugs were the most genuine you could find in a person and you could feel the love he had for you. His smile was his distinguishing characteristic and it was contagious; it could light up a room.

He had friends from every aspect of his life. He was an old soul at heart and never met a stranger. Any length of time could pass, and if Tae saw you he would go out of his way to come over, give you a hug, and pick up the conversation like he had seen you yesterday. He was outgoing, adventurous and the life of the party. He enjoyed his share of shenanigans, like any kid does, always keeping his mom on her toes. After a deer hunting trip, one such shenanigan included sleeping with a pair of deer "parts" under his pillow, so his mom wouldn't take them and he could share them at school the following day. Some of his favorite hobbies as a youth included camping with his family at Ruth Lake and fishing. He also spent time in his adolescence playing various sports including baseball and wrestling. He was a staple at Redwood Fields and had many coaches and teammates who adored him. He continued these sports throughout his years at Winship, and Eureka High. Wrestling was his strong point and he excelled in many matches and tournaments throughout the years. Tae always maintained an upbeat, positive attitude even when overcoming obstacles in his life. He had a carefree spirit about him that defined his love of life, and he was never too busy to lend a hand or offer his time to people, even if it was just for a conversation. He was surrounded by so many people that loved him that they would be too numerous to name individually.

Please join us in a celebration of Tae's life on Tuesday, June 18t h 2019 at 3:30 pm at the Sequoia Conference Center. This will be a potluck style event. Please bring your favorite dish to share with everyone as we celebrate Tae. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries