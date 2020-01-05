Home

1952 - 2019
TED ROVAI
June 28,1952 -
December 26, 2019

Ted died in Visalia, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife Rhonda and his parents Gino and Evelyn Rovai. He is survived by his sister Glenda (Chip) and his brother Carl (Dena). Also survived by nieces Kristi and Karen and his nephew Jack, his sister-in-law Leona (Stan) and their son Kyle.
Ted grew up in Rio Del and attended local schools. He graduated from Fortuna High in 1970. He served in the Navy. He moved to Tulare County where he met Rhonda. They bought a home in the middle of an orange grove near Lindsay Ca where they lived for many years with their dogs. They enjoyed trips to Humboldt to visit family.
Ted loved dogs, corvettes and watching Giants games. He will be deeply missed. A gathering for family and friends will be planned for a later date.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 5, 2020
