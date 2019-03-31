Resources More Obituaries for Ted Welton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ted Welton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ted L. Welton



1925 - 2019

Ted was born on August 30, 1925, in Red Oak, Iowa, and the oldest of three children born to Clarence & Beryl Welton. During the Depression when Ted was about nine years old, his father was diagnosed with a deadly illness for which he was hospitalized with little hope of recovery. Ted became head of the family, standing in bread & milk lines and taking on odd jobs in order to help his mother support her undergoing an experimental medical procedure and was able to return home to resume his rightful role, after being employed as a mail clerk on the railroad.

Ted graduated from East High School in Sioux City in January 1943, not yet old enough to join the Armed Forces, which he was anxious to do. Recognizing that he had a restless teenager on his hands for the summer, Ted's father suggested Ted go to the employment office where jobs in road construction were available. Ted soon found himself in a military plane, bound for Fairbanks, Alaska. The Alcan Highway was being built and Ted was transported to Tok Junction where he was employed until he suffered an appendicitis attack resulting in emergency surgery. He was then shipped back to Iowa for recuperation. For the next year, Ted attends Morningside College in Sioux Falls, majoring in mathematics with a degree in engineering as his goal.

In Late May 1944 ted was inducted in the U.S. Army at Camp Dodge, IA as a Clerk Typist. From there Ted was sent to Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania where he became a Corporal in the Medical Administrative Corps/Officer Candidate School until August 1945 at which time he became the Commanding Officer of a hospital detail upon entering active duty. Although the war in the Pacific ended on the 2nd of September, Ted departed on a troop ship headed for Japan in December, 1945, returning in April, 1946. The only action he spoke of seeing was an ongoing poker game below decks. Ted achieved a Second Lieutenant rank and was then transferred to Ft. Lawton, WA where he became the CO of a hospital detachment. While there, Ted had two life-changing experiences; the first being the suggestion by an MD that Ted might consider medicine as a career; the second was meeting a lovely young woman named Gwendolyn Riffe, who would become his wife and the mother of five of his children.

Mustering out of the service in January 1947, Ted took advantage of the G.I. Bill to continue his undergraduate studies with the hope of gaining medical school admission. While at OSU in Tulsa, he became a member of the debate team which made a road trip to the West Coast, debating at various colleges & universities along the way. Traveling old HWY 101, they passed through Eureka - Ted's first glimpse of the Humboldt Bay Region.

Ted gathered more credits at UC Boulder and was admitted to the University of Iowa Medical School, graduation with his doctorate in 1953. Specializing in Internal Medicine, he proceeded to Boston for his internship and then San Francisco where he completed his residency. In 1958 Ted began his medical career in Eureka, first in offices downtown, then moving to his own office on H Street in November 1960 where he remained until semi-retirement in 2000.

Later adopted Sharon's two sons from a former marriage, bringing the grand total to seven sons and one daughter.

In his spare time, Ted enjoyed camping and water-skiing with his family, patiently at the helm of the ski boat. He loved books reading and discussing them with family & friends. He had a marvelous deep bass voice and performed with the HSU Chorale & California Redwoods Chorale, touring Europe & the British Isles with the latter group. Whenever he had the opportunity, he loved to travel and one of his favorite trips was the 2011 North Coast Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

After a long illness, Ted passed from this life on February 26, 2019. His good friends Don Setterlund, Jere Bob Bowden, Mike Goldsby, Neil Tarpey, & Gary Crivello brought continuous love and support to him in his last months, for which Ted's family is extremely grateful. The family would also like to thank Dr. Beth Abels, her staff, and the wonderful crew at Brookdale, for their kindness & care. Ted was predeceased by his parents and his sister Beverly. He is survived by his brother Donald, his wife Sharon, his children Derek, Kevin, Kirk, Mark, Richard, Kim Michael, Christopher, fifteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, & four great-great-grandchildren.

I give you this one thought to keep, I am with you still, I do not sleep do. Do not think of me as gone, I am with you still in each new dawn.

At Ted's request, there will be no services. A family memorial will be held later at the Welton family gravesite in Sunrise Cemetery, Fortuna. Contributions may be made to the Humboldt-Del Norte Medical Society Future Physician Scholarship through the Humboldt Area Foundation.