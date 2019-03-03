TERRI ALICE MATSON



3/23/1950 - 2/11/2019

Terri Alice Matson, 68, passed away February 11, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1950 in San Francisco CA. Her parents were Elden "Tommy" Thompson and Alice (Pedrazzini) Thompson. A graduate of Fortuna High School in 1968, she also attended St. Bernard's Catholic School and considered herself an alumni of both. After graduation she attended College of the Redwoods and later obtained her cosmetology license. She spent the majority of her life as a hair designer and loved her profession dearly. Terri was known for her iconic hair and makeup.

As a child Terri loved horses and became an accomplished equestrian. She loved animals and enjoyed many as companions throughout her life. Gardening was one of her favorite hobbies. She was a proud member of the Ingomar Club which was one of her favorite places to dine. Terri loved a good celebration and her laughter was contagious.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa (Matson) Quinton, her son Brenden Erickson, her grandchildren; Corinna "Nina", Grace Ann, and Christopher Quinton, her son in law Tommy Quinton, and her ex-husband James Matson. She is preceded in death by her parents. Terri leaves behind many other family and friends who will forever miss her.

A funeral Mass will be held on March 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eureka, CA, at 10:00 am. Those who wish to attend are welcome. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date to honor this truly amazing woman.

Please sign the guestbook at www.times-standard.com Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary