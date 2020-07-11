Terry Fredrickson
Terry Michael Fredrickson died unexpectedly at his home in Clyde, California on June 2, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1968 in Eureka California. He was a graduate of Alhambra High School. Go Bulldogs!!
Terry enjoyed being the life of the party at family get-togethers. He loved playing pranks or teasing everyone and kept you in stitches most of the time. He had many stories to tell. Some were even true!
He loved his daughter Breana very much and she will always be his "baby girl". He cared for his family and friends and showed his love with daily calls. We think he must have had a daily call list and began and ended his day with these calls. What we would give for one of those daily calls. He was a loyal Raiders fan and teased his dad when the Raiders played the 49ers.
Terry enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting on the family ranch with his dad, grandpa and cousins. He was excellent at most sports. Football during high school and college was his favorite. He played baseball in the Concord Recreational League for many years and was elected to the hall of fame there.
He worked for several bay area carpet and flooring companies as a manager and outside salesman. Most recently he worked for United Rentals Pittsburg Pump Division. In whatever job he was doing he made many friends who became an extended family.
Terry is survived by his daughter Breana Fredrickson; mother Sandra Fredrickson; father and stepmother James and Kathleen Fredrickson; sister Stephannie Fredrickson; stepsister Kimberly Wallace and stepbrother Eric (Karen) Wallace. He is also survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins all of whom he loved very much. Terry is also survived by special friends like George Calligeros, Harold Baker, Bobby Gonzaga Jr and many of his teammates and co-workers who he considered to be his brothers. He was proceeded in death by his loving grandparents Erwin and June Fredrickson and Paul and Dorthey Bent.
Services and a celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials in Terry's name may be made in Terry's name to your favorite charity
