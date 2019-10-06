|
|
THELMA VANCE
1919 - 2019
Thelma passed away on 9/30/2019 at home in Eureka, and was born on 6/12/1919 to Homer and Cora Evans in Buffalo Missouri.
Worked at Fresh Freeze for 28 years where she met her wonderful friends.
She is survived by her son, Kerry (Sandra) Vance, daughter Karma (Eugene) "Red" Christensen, grandson Scot (Deanna) Christiansen, great grandchildren Brian (Kaitlin) Christiansen, Ingrid (Zach) Snook, Jason (Sandra) Osburn and Jared Osburn, great grandchildren Julien Osburn, Charlie Ann Osburn and Grayson Snook. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley "Clyde" Vance, grandchildren Darby Vance and Sheryl and
Randy Osburn.
Special thanks to Dr. Pretorius and all the caregivers at St. Joseph Hospital, from the RN's to the nursing students who were so good to our mom. Thanks to her great neighbors, Bill Barton, Jack Parsson and dear friends, Bob and Kathy Iorg.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eureka Church of the Nazarene (roof fund) 2039 E St., Eureka, CA 95501, St. Jude's or the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 6, 2019