(MARY) THERESA
BURGER
April 7, 1934 -
November 15, 2019
Theresa Burger of Arcata, CA fell asleep for the last time on Friday, November 15th. She was 85-1/2 years old. She resided for the last year of her life at Frye's Care Home in Eureka, after living with Alzheimer's for the last several years.
Theresa was born Mary Theresa Dunne, the first child of John and Una Dunne of Chicago. She was followed by five siblings and five foster-siblings. Theresa set a challenging act to follow, with an adventurous and independent spirit from a young age. Her energies led her to explore the outdoors (such as was possible in Chicago) tom-boy style with some of her cousins.
She graduated from Mercy High School in June 1952, and worked at Woolworth's and Illinois Bell. In the summer of 1952 she took a fateful train trip to visit cousins in Sacramento. Her cousins Mike and Jack Gill who met her at the train station were accompanied by their best friend Robert (Bob) Burger. Bob (21 at the time) took an immediate liking to this dark-haired Irish lass from Chicago and they began a mail correspondence. Although their visits were infrequent, they knew they would be together. In 1954, Bob drove an old car east to Chicago with his friends Mike and Jack, and married Theresa. Their honeymoon was the return drive to California, spent camping at locales such as Yellowstone National Park. It was just the beginning of her life-long love of the outdoors.
Both Bob and Theresa wanted to have a large family. Theresa ultimately bore nine of their children, then they adopted their tenth. Throughout the years of raising this large family, replete with the emotional, physical and financial ups and downs that naturally accompanied this responsibility, Bob and Theresa remained steadfastly in love. They ultimately made their home in Berkeley, CA. They shared their love of the outdoors with their growing family by taking camping trips to special locations that became annual traditions. They took their family backpacking. They celebrated Thanksgivings at Yosemite National Park and at Stinson Beach. They celebrated anniversaries and family reunions at Tilden Park.
Theresa pursued her own education when her eldest children were able to help look after the younger ones. She took night classes at Diablo Valley College in her thirties and earned the prerequisites for eventual acceptance at UC Berkeley. In 1979 at 45 years old, she graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Art History. Although Bob was the main breadwinner for most of their marriage, Theresa went to work for the Western States Office of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union in San Francisco.
Theresa demonstrated courage and independence her entire life. She drove numerous trips across the country to Chicago with a station wagon full of kids while Bob stayed at home to work. She took trips to Chicago by train with the kids in tow. When the kids got older and could take care of themselves, she even went backpacking on her own or camping with just one or two kids. When Bob was able to take the time from work, they took their large family (or part of it) on amazing adventures-across Canada in a 12-passenger van, to Europe, and always to Yosemite.
Bob and Theresa spent the last 25 years of their lives between two homes, in Berkeley and Arcata. Theresa especially loved the fog and the humid weather of the north coast. They had family and close friends in both locations. They had both started running by this time, so were actively involved in two running clubs. Theresa completed three marathons and many shorter runs, and volunteered at races when she no longer ran. Theresa lived a full and vigorous life, in love with her husband every day.
Theresa is survived by nine of her ten children: Eileen Burger (Steve
Matson), Marlene (Casey) Allen, Bob Burger (Vicki Breton), Diane (John) Dove, Bitsa Burger, Dan Burger (Jenny Huang), John Burger (Linda Konkoski), Clare Burger (Kurt Gruhler), Chris Burger (Jill Guerra); eleven grandchildren: Sean (Kelly) Allen, Dominic Costa, Andrew Burger, Madelyn Burger (Drew Hippert), Kali Huang, Silas Burger, Stella Burke, Neville Gruhler, Miren Gruhler, Sophia Guerra Gilmour, Antonio Guerra Gilmour; four great grandchildren: Drake Allen, Etta Hippert, Kaleo Connoly, Atunaisa Angaaelangi; by four of her five siblings: Eileen Lucitt, Evelyn Barber, John (Jack) Dunne, Barbara (Fran) Corrigan.
She is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Theresa is predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Robert E. Burger; her son Joseph Burger; her parents John and Una Dunne, and her sister Una Dunne.
Many thanks go to the wonderful staff at Frye's Care Home in Eureka, and to the nurses and doctors of Hospice of Humboldt.
A private memorial is planned for January 4, 2020 in Sonoma, CA.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 15, 2019