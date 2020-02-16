|
|
THOMAS EDWARD
NOLAN JR.
Born on July 14, 1948, passed away on
December 12, 2019
Tom was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, son, and friend to many. He was a very hard-working man who prided himself on becoming the master of any job, trade, or project he took on… he truly was a jack-of-all-trades. Most of his working career was spent as a millwright, fabricator, and a heavy equipment mechanic owning Nolan Repair for many years. He had many hobbies including: gardening, outdoors sports, slot machines/bingo, and old cars. If cracking jokes was a hobby, you could add that as well. Tom most often had a great sense of humor even if it was raunchy in nature at times. What Tom cherished most, without a doubt, was anything to do with his family. He had many ups and downs in his life, but above all else, he did whatever it took to care for and love his children. Jesse and Tia meant the world to him. Tom had a very stern, gruff, straight-forward exterior, but under it all he tried to lead by example, instilling manners, work ethics, and morals. He was a loving, supportive, and compassionate man who would give his last dollar or the shirt off his back to help anyone in need.
Tom was preceded by his maternal grandmother
Elizabeth Combs (Titus) and maternal grandfather Malcom "Mac" Combs Sr., mother Catherine Isabelle "Belle" Nolan (Combs) and father Thomas Edward Nolan Sr., brother Nicky Nolan, his wife of 11 years Christina Nolan (Pacheco), and his children's mother Beverly Jacob. He is survived by his son Jesse Don Nolan, daughter Tia Elizabeth Nolan (her children Maverick Thomas "Mack" Viehweg and Mirabelle Jane "Belle" Viehweg), step-sons Brian Romick and Jacob Sundell (his son Levi Sundell); his brother Jerry Nolan, and sisters Kathy Nolan, and Patsy King (Nolan).
Rest in peace A Celebration of Life will be held February 29, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Humboldt Bay Social Club in Samoa. In lieu of flowers, please bring a side dish/desert/ appetizer to this potluck event, a main dish will be provided. Speaking will commence at 5 pm, and we encourage anyone to speak, bring pictures, letters, written memories, or anything of the like.
Tom, Dad, Papa…
we feel your hand
on our backs, and we hear your words in our hearts every day.
Someone will be available to read items brought/sent should it be needed/ requested, also, if you cannot attend please contact Jesse or Tia to share your memories.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 16, 2020