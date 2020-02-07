|
THOMAS WARD
Resident of Lewistown Montana. Previously lived in California went to be with the Lord January 29, 2020. He was 85 when he passed away due to lung cancer. He was survived by wife Gloria Ward, Arnold Ward, and Ron Ward, Deceased; Father Ad Ward, Mother; Elsie Irene Brown Ward, Brothers, Marvin Ward, Donald Ward, Raymond Ward, Albert Ward and Sister Opal Beard.
Survived by three sons, Victor Ward, Michael Ward and Mark Ward. Dad was a loving father, Grand father and Great Grand Father,He never met a stranger he could not talk to. Dad loved being around people. Tom work most of his life as a saw filer at Pacific lumber Company in Scotia, He really enjoyed mill B filing room. He loved softball and (Tom was quite the pitcher) he enjoyed sharing his love for country music by getting out his guitar and playing you a song. Dad loved to hunt at Chase ranch and spent many hours fishing on the Eel River. Dad was never short on conversation, or just sharing his life with you. Dad loved his church, family, and especially he loved his God. Now Dad is home with his God, Tom (Dad) we will all see you eventually up in heaven.
A Service to celebrate Tom's life will be announced later this year
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 7, 2020