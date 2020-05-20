Timmy Evert Ross

Timmy Evert Ross passed away on May 14, 2020 at St Joseph Memorial Hospital in Eureka Ca. Tim was 44 years old.

Tim was born in Arcata California and remained in Humboldt County working as one of the most skilled and sought-after machinists around.

Tim was always the big kid in the room and loved playing jokes and teasing, ensuring that nothing is ever taken too seriously. Anyone who knew Tim, knew he loved welding, a good Nerf gun fight, building and driving rock crawlers, abalone diving, camping and most of all spending time watching his children ride horses, dance, play basket ball and foot ball.

Tim is survived by his children Taya, Marshall and Wylie and his spouse Kelly, his step children Sydney and Jaxon, his sisters Yvonne Guido, Vicky Starnes, and Grandmother Iona Ross, and mother Laura Stevens.

Tim is preceded in death by his father Tim F. Ross, grandfather Evert Ross and aunt Rita Rogers



