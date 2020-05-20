Timmy Evert Ross
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timmy Evert Ross
Timmy Evert Ross passed away on May 14, 2020 at St Joseph Memorial Hospital in Eureka Ca. Tim was 44 years old.
Tim was born in Arcata California and remained in Humboldt County working as one of the most skilled and sought-after machinists around.
Tim was always the big kid in the room and loved playing jokes and teasing, ensuring that nothing is ever taken too seriously. Anyone who knew Tim, knew he loved welding, a good Nerf gun fight, building and driving rock crawlers, abalone diving, camping and most of all spending time watching his children ride horses, dance, play basket ball and foot ball.
Tim is survived by his children Taya, Marshall and Wylie and his spouse Kelly, his step children Sydney and Jaxon, his sisters Yvonne Guido, Vicky Starnes, and Grandmother Iona Ross, and mother Laura Stevens.
Tim is preceded in death by his father Tim F. Ross, grandfather Evert Ross and aunt Rita Rogers

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved