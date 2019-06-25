Timothy James

Butler



Timothy James Butler (27), Hydesville Ca, passed away June 18 2019,

"Don't be afraid to try something new!" One of Tim's favorite quotes. He was always very active, participating in everything from 4-H, to Boy Scouts, to flying drones. At an early age he decided to follow Jesus, and we read through the Bible together as father and son. Tim loved adventure as a Boy Scout Fortuna with Troop 7 and later Eagle Scout in Troop 353 in Ukiah. In Troop 353 he was the first of 10 Eagle Scouts of the Troop. I'm so thankful to all the Godly men of the Troop and area that helped mentor Timothy. Timothy was schooled at home until he graduated from high school. Then he attended Mendocino Junior College and U.C. Davis. How he connected with the people around him was an example to me. From going through his personal notes and seeing his life, Tim was one motivated individual, he had goals, to-do lists for everything, and a zest for Life, he was a doer and not a hearer only. He helped me any and every time I asked him, and most of you can say the same thing. Timothy made time for People. He volunteered to plant trees, took his co-workers on hikes to explore Humboldt. Tim loved to bike and backpack, fly drones, work with wood turning and build things.

Timothy is survived by his Mother and Father Linda Butler and Will Butler, His Brothers Josiah Butler, Ethan Butler, Nathanael Butler, Daniel Butler, Elijah Butler, & his only sister Bethany Butler McCluskey

Services will be held at the Nazarene Church at 1355 Ross Hill Rd Fortuna Ca., at 2pm Timothy I will miss you now, and will see you soon, I love you so much; you will always be in my heart and mind.