TIMOTHY GARY MCKEOWN



1946 - 2019

Timothy Gary McKeown passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 in Eureka, CA at the age of 72. Tim was born in Eureka on July 7, 1946 to the late Charlie and Myrtle McKeown. Tim was husband to wife Sharon for 48 years and father to Joanni McKeown (Tiewater) and Darren McKeown. Tim was Papa to 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Tim was retired from Eureka City Schools where he received so much joy from all the little students. He always had a smile on his face when he talked about the kids. He locked stockcar racing and spent many nights at Redwood Acres proudly on the stand as flagman. His silly jokes and wacky sense of humor will truly be missed.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice or . The family would also like to thank Dr. Allen Mathew, Hospice, and "Especially You" for taking such good care of Tim during his last days.

"Grief never ends, but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love."

You're forever in our hearts Papa the Wapa.

At Tim's request there will be no services. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 20, 2019