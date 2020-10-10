Timothy McTague, Sr.
Timothy "Tim" James McTague Sr., 61, of Eureka, passed away on September 30, 2020 as a result of a car accident. Tim was born on September 15, 1959 in Hawthorne, California to James "Joe" and Mary McTague. He graduated from Leuzinger High School, Lawndale, California in 1977. He did odd jobs and made his way to Oregon where he fought forest fires. He came back to California and lived at the Light House Ranch in Loleta, California. This is where he committed his life to his savior, Jesus Christ. He was a faithful Christian from that day until he passed. He started two business that he operated concurrently. The Irish Gardner and The Chimney Connection. He was operating these businesses when he met the love of his life Kathleen Brown at a Light House Band concert that was put on in conjunction with the Arcata First Baptist YWAM group that Kathy was a member of. Over the next two years they would occasionally run into each other and Tim would invite Kathy to a bible study in his home. She never went because he never called her after taking her number (he always lost it) and she wouldn't go to a single man's home that she barely knew. When they ran into each other at the bible bookstore he invited her to dinner that night and they have been together ever since. They were married a year later in August of 1990. Tim wanted 10 children because he loved kids and he came from a big family. Kathy agreed to four and they had Timothy McTague Jr., Kevin McTague, Mark McTague and Daniel McTague.
In 1994 Tim became a Highway Route Contractor with the USPS and has been hauling and delivering the mail all over the county for the past 26 years. For the last 10 years he has been transporting the mail from Eureka out highway 299 to all the Post Offices from Blue Lake to Burnt Ranch. In his down time during the day he would transport banking materials and lab specimens back to Eureka. He has made numerous friends at the Post Office and within the Willow Creek community. Some of his most cherished friends were on this route. He always had a smile on his face, a "clean joke" to tell you, and loved to tell stories.
Tim loved to teach the Word of God to children and was a Sunday School teacher and Children's Pastor for many years at Gospel Outreach, Arcata First Baptist Church and Faith Center Church where he was a member. He enjoyed going to the boy's sporting events and watching the 49er's. For several years he had season tickets for the 49er's and would take two of the boys each time they went. He loved to snow ski and for years has been taking the boys to Mount Shasta, Bend, or Mount Bachelor where the boys learned to snowboard. He was very proud of his family and talked of them often. He was overjoyed when Kevin added two granddaughters to our family. He loved being a grandpa to Autumn and Iris and they loved him very much. Mark and Daniel joined the Marines over two years ago and he loved sending them boxes of goodies and spending money from home. He had just started to learn to speak Russian so he could talk to his daughter-in-law Stasia in her native tongue. His favorite vacation was cruising. Tim and Kathy had gone on two cruises and had just booked a cruise to the Bahamas for April 2021 where they were taking the entire family with them to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, James "Joe" and Mary McTague, his sister Kathleen McTague, his brother Mike McTague, his niece Shawnna McTague, his in laws Samuel and Muriel Brown and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen McTague, sons Timothy (Anastasiia) McTague Jr., Kevin McTague, Mark McTague and Daniel McTague, his two granddaughters, Autumn Rose McTague and Iris Everly McTague. His sisters Patricia (Steve) Stevenson, Nancy (Larry) Maroni, brothers Joe McTague, Bill McTague, Paul (Terry) McTague and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing from 10:00 to11:00 am on Monday, October 12, 2020 with the service starting at 11:00 am at Faith Center Church, 1032 Bay Street, Eureka, CA 95501. Followed by a graveside service at Ocean View Memorial Park. After the services everyone is invited to a reception at the home of Charles and Ellen Brown.
Contributions can be made to Faith Center Church, Saint Bernard's Academy or your favorite charity
.
Arrangements are being handled by Sanders Funeral Home, Eureka, California.
The service will be live streamed through the Facebook page of Kathleen McTague.