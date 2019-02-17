REGAN,

TIMOTHY PHILIP



Born January 3, 1961, died December 29, 2018, of pancreatic cancer, just before his 58th birthday.

Tim received bachelor's degrees in mathematics and chemistry, teaching credentials, and his Master's degree in Education Administration from CSU Humboldt. He taught math and science throughout Humboldt County. He was an early member of the California Conservation Corps, an alumnus of the Exploratorium in San Francisco, and a 2004 recipient of the Toyota Award for Outstanding Teachers.

Tim's interests were eclectic—fishing, diving for abalone, cooking, herbal cultivation, and writing. He collected coins, antiques, and curiosities. Whatever interested him, he thoroughly researched.

Following a trip to Japan, he wrote a novel, "American Raccoon Dog," which explores the Japanese-American experience and incorporates teaching abroad with Japanese culture, folklore, and agriculture.

After an unjust dismissal by the Eureka City School Board, he filed suit. As no lawyer experienced in education law was available in Eureka, he researched similar cases in the county law library and prepared his own court documents. Tim won the suit, its appeal by the school board, and a settlement judgment.

Tim is survived by his mother, Liz Swiertz Newman ([email protected]); his siblings—Mark Regan, Robert (Britt) Newman, Cheryl Symmes, Jan Newman, and their families; and his eight McCarthy cousins and their spouses and families. He is also survived by his stepmom Edna, sister Kathleen, and her sons.

Fittingly, Tim's ashes were released into the ocean off Humboldt Bay. Memorial contributions might be made to www.SaveTheRedwoods.org.