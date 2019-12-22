|
|
TIMOTHY VANMETER
1955-2019
Timothy Dennis VanMeter was born to Dorris Emiline Green and Sydney Greg VanMeter in Scotia California May 25, 1955. He spent most of his life in Southern Humboldt working in the timber industry. He attended the local schools including Redway Elementary and South Fork High School where he graduated class of 1974. He was a very strong athlete and a nice student. He graduated from Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, in Phoenix, Az in 1991.
Tim enjoyed going fishing and cutting firewood. He was a good mechanic, and loved to grow a beautiful garden. He strived to teach his daughter all the important things in life, things like... "If it's broken fix it, don't buy a new one" or "be humble don't waste things" and "take what you need, not what you want." Tim was good at 'jimmy rigging' things and could fix just about anything.
Tim came to all of his grandkids sports games, graduations, and other events, he loved cheering on all of the children. He often brought gifts and candy everywhere he went. He will be missed everyone, especially all of the kids. He was a good friend and always there to help you if you needed help. His smile was one you can't help but always remember. He enjoyed the simple things in life, and his dog Little D. He was a resident of Stafford California, when he passed and had been for the last seven years.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Dorris Emiline Green, his father Sydney Greg VanMeter, his brother John VanMeter and the mother of his only child, Gloria Jean Nelson as well as several of his close friends.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Kerri Lynn VanMeter-Bero, son-in-law Tom Bero, his beloved grandsons Shevy Bero-VanMeter and Boden Bero-VanMeter. His sisters Norma Jean
Allman, and Betty Partain. Also his brothers Alvin "Bud" Slagle and Ron VanMeter.
To honor Tim we ask you to take a drive on a back road, turn up the music, share candy, and cheer on the kids. If you have stories to tell, tell them. Make someone laugh, make them feel loved, and be kind. Tim was one of a kind, if you knew him, you know why. May he never be forgotten. Peace out.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make donations to South Fork Boosters Club.
A Service announcement will be made sometime in the spring. The date is yet to be determined.
Rest easy in paradise, Dad, grandpa, uncle, friend survivor, Timothy VanMeter, May 25, 1955 to November 18, 2019.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 22, 2019