Tiny Hershberger
1932 - 2020
Tiny Hershberger

Tiny Bell Yates Hershberger, age 88, passed away at her home on August 6, 2020, in McKinleyville, CA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 13, 1932 in rural Arkansas, weighing only 2 1/2 lbs. Her survival was an indication of her feisty determination which she had her entire life. She married James Frank Hershberger in 1956, who preceded her in death.
She had many jobs throughout her life, and ended her working years for the County of Humboldt. Her first job there was for the Veteran's Dept. and then in the Assessor's Dept., where she was the secretary to the Assessor, Mr. Ray Flynn. She was a faithful employee in that department for 20 years.
She loved her family dearly and would do anything for them. She always had room in her home for someone in need. It did not matter how crowded it my be, she made it work. She was always the best person to have on your side. She would fight to make sure things were done or taken care of the right way.
She was also preceded in death by her much loved grandsons - Jamie Barker and T.J. Hershberger, her sister, Millie Black, and her brothers William Yates and John Wesley Yates.
She is survived by her twin brothers Ray and Clay Yates, her five children, Theresa Barker, Michele Cathey, Timothy Hershberger, Nola Robertson, and Benjamin Hershberger, and their spouses/partners, Dale Cathey, Daphne Hershberger, Jamie Robertson, and Will Wright, her grandchildren, Amber Barker, Lisa Merrick, Dena Andersen, Sarah Mannix, Glenn Cathey, Jenny Williams, James Hershberger, Julia Hershberger, Renee Grimes and Nathan Robertson, and many great grandchildren.
She loved and was loved by many and is sorely missed. But, she has joined her "Jimmy" in heaven with Jesus.
A memorial service will be planned later.

Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 29, 2020.
