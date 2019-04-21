Resources More Obituaries for TOM LEARMOUTH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TOM LEARMOUTH

Tom G. Learmouth, a beloved husband, father and grandpa and long-time resident of Humboldt County, CA, passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 31st, 2019 at the age of 72.

Tom was born May 3rd, 1946, in Hazel Crest, Illinois, to Fern and George Learmouth. He attended college in Illinois for 2 years before joining the military in 1969, where he served in the Vietnam War. Later on, he worked to become the store manager of Thrifty's and then Rite Aid for 43 years until he retired in 2011. Many of his achievements came from competitive bodybuilding and country dancing with his wife, Bonnie.

He was a devoted family man and avid jokester. He found enjoyment in pranking his family and friends and also dressing up for holidays. Some of his memorable characters included Elvis Presley, the Budman, an old lady, a leprechaun, and Tinkerbell. He also found a love for teaching kids. He became a cub scout leader when his son Tommy joined and was involved in teaching them how to fish, waterski, and practice self-reliance. One of the highlights in his life was watching his son Tommy walk the stage at Humboldt State as a graduate. He was known as everyone's grandpa because he had a habit of adopting those around him as his own. He enjoyed spending time at Ruth Lake with his family, and finding activities to do with his grandkids. He was always found to be a happy, good natured man who had a love for humor. His fun loveable personality will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his daughter Racheal of Arkansas, Jennifer of Washington State, his son Thomas Jr. of Eureka, his sister Laurie of Shingle Springs, his stepchildren Debbie, Dan, and Greg, and many (great) grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, the crew at his gym, and Mailman Mark. He is preceded in death by his daughter Shannon, his brother Jim, his mother Fern, and his father George.

As requested by Tom, no services will be held. A small family gathering will take place at Ruth Lake at a future date to be announced. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 21, 2019