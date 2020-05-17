Tom Quigley
1929 - 2020
Tom Quigley

Thomas Francis Quigley Jr passed away at his home in Medford Orgon on April 26, 2020. He was 91. Tom was a California native, born in Redding 1929. While living in Blue Lake Tom attended Arcata High School, graduating a year early with his older sister Ann in 1946.
Tom followed his father's footsteps and joined the Highway Department. He worked on projects all over northern California (District 1) from the Oregon Tunnel to southern Mendocino County. It seemed that the work was endless with the floods of 1955 & 1964, road straightening, and bridge repair.
In 1953 Tom married the long love of his life, Eileen Wigginton. They were together for 52 years. Eileen predeceased Tom by 15 years – leaving a large hole in his heart. After serving in the Army for two years Tom and Eileen moved back home to Eureka and family. Tom was hired back by the Department of Highways where he worked for over 35 years. The Army experience must have agreed with Tom because once back in Eureka he joined the National Guard and dedicated over 30 years of service to his community. He retired as the Command Sergeant Major for the Northern California Engineering battalion of the National Guard.
Once retiring from CAL TRANS and the National Guard, Tom and Eileen traveled extensively in the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. However, Tom was called back to community service when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit in 1989. Tom joined FEMA as part of an immediate action team. He finished this second career in late 2005 after supporting the urgent needs of the Katrina victims.
Although it seemed that Tom was either working or traveling, he did find time to enjoy the outdoors and Golf. Tom was an avid hunter and Abalone fisherman. He was very good at both.
Tom's final few years of life were spent at his home in Horton Plaza in Medford. "Horton" is a graduated living facility and the place Tom called home with his many friends. The family would like to thank the staff there who had a special place in their hearts for Tom. We are sure he will be missed by many.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Eileen and sister Ann. Tom is survived by his children and their spouses Tom and Chris Quigley; and Shannon and Scott Niccolls. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Hospital Volunteers in Eureka, the American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice.

Published in Times-Standard on May 17, 2020.
