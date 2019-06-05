TOMASA "TOMMIE" SMITH



Tomasa "Tommie" Smith, age 95, passed away on May 30, 2019. She was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, on September 18, 1923. Tommie came to Eureka, CA in 1947, as a nurse with the Sisters of St. Joseph. She met her late husband Leroy "Smitty" Smith while working. They married January 21, 1949, and went on to have 3 children: Leslie, Neal, & Lynn.

As a devout Catholic, her life was centered around family & her Church. Tommie golfed with the Eureka Municipal Women's Golf Club but laid her clubs down at the age of 85! Tommie & Smitty shared fond memories at the Eureka Elks Lodge.

In 2013, Tommie moved to Murrieta, CA to live with Lynn & Jim. At 93, Tommie traveled to Rome, Italy where she met Pope Francis. Tommie enjoyed family meals, taking her daily walks with the dogs & basking in the sun.

Tommie was preceded in death by Leroy "Smitty" Smith (2002). She is survived by her son, Neal Smith; daughter & son-in-law, Lynn & Jim Johnson; granddaughters: Jennifer Truitt; Ashley & Andy Beckham; Amy & Loreto Di Cesare; Julia Smith; Anna & Thor Anderson; grandson, Lance Smith; 5 great-grandchildren.

Viewing: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 6pm-8pm at Sanders Funeral Home, 1835 E Street, Eureka. Christian burial services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Henderson & C Street, Eureka with a reception thereafter to be held at the KC Hall behind St. Bernard's Church, Eureka.