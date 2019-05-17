TONY ANTHONY

CASTRO



Tony Anthony Castro passed away peacefully April 18th at 11:30 pm surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his former wife Kathleen Castro, Daughter Beth Castro, Sisters Ernestine Leo and Lena Pires of Eureka, and Granddaughter Erika Cummings. He leaves behind his loving companion of 31 years, Jenny Blaha, his son John Castro, Grandson John Castro Jr., Daughter-in-law Joni Castro, Step Son Ron Cummings, all from Fortuna, Grandsons, Jamie Cummings of Fortuna, and Ron Cummings Jr. of Washington, Nephews Manual Leo of Ukiah, Henry Paul Leo of Washington, Ernie Pires of Eureka, Nieces Rosemary Salladay and Kathy Pires of Eureka. As well as Ron and Tammy Brown, Grandchildren Taron and Jayce of Fortuna, Eric and Karen Wallace of Hydesville, Granddaughter Cheyenne presently in school in Montana and numerous friends. Tony was born in Korbel, California Nov. 14th, 1926. He served proudly in the US Army until March 26th, 1946. He lived in Korbel, Rio Dell, and settled in Fortuna in 1954. He worked for P. L. Sawmill for 14 years, Fortuna Veneer for 14 years, and retired from Eel River Sawmill after 22 years. His greatest loves were his family, making wood, hunting, fishing, and of course his occasional Budweiser. He was happiest when he had a fishing pole or a rifle in his hand. If a man's wealth is measured by the love he leaves behind, then Tony was a very rich man. His life touched so many people and will forever leave an imprint of love in our hearts.

A celebration of Tony's life will be held June 1st at The St. Joseph Parish Activity Center, 2292 Newburg Rd. Fortuna from 1 pm to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Tony's name to a . Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary