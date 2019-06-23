TRAVIS SCOTT TIDWELL

Travis Scott Tidwell passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Born December 20, 1987, in Eureka, California, he was currently a resident of Nevada City, California with his mother, Lisa. He spent so many beloved times through the years with his father, Denis Tidwell & family, in Fieldbrook, California.

Raised in Humboldt County until the age of 12, Travis started out in life with many challenges. Complications at birth made him endure many surgeries as a young toddler, and he ended up with a seizure disorder that eventually took his life.

"Trooper" was a family nickname for him - and appropriately so - because he was a trooper despite his disabilities. He managed to learn to ride horses, quads, play basketball, rollerskate and was an excellent bowler. He loved movies (especially the scary ones), rap music, and a good meal. He assisted his dad while he worked in construction. Halloween was his favorite holiday (Aunt Teresa was always on board to help with the perfect costume).

The Tidwell family always prepare amazing holiday feasts and fun. Travis wouldn't think of missing a holiday or birthday with any of the clan. Travis taught his family patience, acceptance, and most of all, the power of love. He faced many challenges in his lifetime but what he gave to his family will remain forever in each or their hearts. They feel that they are better human beings for being part of his life.

Travis is survived by his father Denis Tidwell, mother Lisa Scott-Kemp, step-father Dave Kemp, brother Logan Kemp. Also grandmother Sylvia Tidwell, aunts and uncles Belinda & Bill Trageser, Teresa & Dave Cox, David & JoLynn Tidwell, Kathy & Bryan Nored, cousins Lydia (Aaron) Samuelson, Luke (Natasha) Tragerser, Kathryn Cox, Lars Cox, Kyler Tidwell, Kayla Tidwell, and Daniel Nored. Also cousins Myles, Bryce, Chance, and Nikolai.

A private family memorial will be held on Sunday, June 23rd in his grandmother's garden. In honor of Travis, please donate to and give your kids an extra hug. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary