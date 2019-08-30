|
TRESSLAR GUY WAY, JR.
Tresslar Guy Way, Jr. of Fieldbrook, CA died peacefully in the presence of family on August 10, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was 77 years old.
Tresslar was born in White Salmon, WA and spent his younger years living in Parkdale, OR. He moved to Arcata, CA in 1952 and attended Stewart Elementary School. Two years later, he moved to Fieldbrook, CA. Tress graduated from Arcata High School in 1960 and enlisted in the US Air Force where he served as a Medic for 6 years. He spent much of this time stationed in Hof-Saale, Germany where he met and married his wife Marianne. They were married for 54 years. After his military service, Tress spent much of his career in the timber industry. He retired from Simpson Timber Company in Korbel after working there for 35 years loading logs as heavy equipment operator.
Those who knew Tress will remember him as a dedicated family man and friend with a kind and generous heart. He loved the outdoors and spent many happy afternoons on his vintage tractor out in Fieldbrook. Tress enjoyed watching the stock car races at Redwood Acres, music, a good book, and a good cup of coffee.
Tress leaves behind his wife Marianne, son Douglas, daughter Christine, granddaughter Isabelle, aunt Shirley and numerous cousins in Parkdale, OR and Tulsa, OK. Tress also leaves behind numerous lifelong friends as well as his rescue cat Oscar.
The family of Tress would like to express their gratitude to all those who helped care for him at Mad River Community Hospital with special thanks to Dr. Tong, nurses Sarah and Christina, and aides Courtney and Matthew.
A memorial service will be held on August 31 at 1 pm at Paul's Chapel in Arcata, CA. A reception will follow at the Kinetic Lounge at Blue Lake Hotel at 3 pm.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 30, 2019